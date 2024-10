CARERS IN WEXFORD have accused Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys of “speaking out of both sides of your mouth”, Independent TD Verona Murphy told the Dáil this afternoon.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, Murphy told the Minister that those who are currently ineligible to receive payments under the Carers’ Allowance were hurt, enraged, in disbelief and disappointed that the means test on the scheme has not been abolished.

She said the decision not to abolish the means test represents a “disregard” on the Government’s behalf for all carers, as she claimed many may never be eligible for the payments – despite attempts to increase the threshold.

Abolishing the means test of the carers’ allowance, which decides whether someone is eligible for payments based on their income and assets, was a prominent topic in the Dáil this afternoon.

Murphy, Fianna Fáil TD for Galway West Éamon Ó Cuív and independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath all took the opportunity to voice their objection to the means test while Humphreys took questions at Leinster House.

The Wexford TD, a member of the Regional Independents Group, quoted Humphreys directly from remarks in the media and in the Dáil where she said more could be done to benefit carers if a Yes vote was achieved during the Care Referendum in March.

Defending her case, the Minister said: “I can be accused of many things but I can say speaking out of both sides of my mouth is not normally what I do.”

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys defended her record in the Dáil this afternoon. Oireacthas.ie Oireacthas.ie

Humphreys said, as Minister, she has engaged with many carers who welcomed the increased, bumper and extended payments which were included in Budget 2025.

“These changes will mean that I have effectively doubled the income limits for the carers’ allowance over the lifetime of this Government, enabling thousands of more carers to qualify for a payment,” she told the Dáil.

Studies commissioned by the Government and care groups have previously recommended for the abolition of the means test. Murphy asked why Humphreys has not decided to follow those recommendations.

Separately, Murphy put to the Minister that the means test was based on household income, meaning a carer’s eligibility is based on an income that “they don’t even have a share in”.

Humphreys said that the measures in Budget 2025 were going to help carers and reasoned that all necessary changes could not be made in one day.

Speaking later, McGrath said that it was inacceptable that carers had to wait the longest amount of time to avail of the new measures in the Budget when compared to others. He too called for the means test to be abolished.

Humphries said a working group has been established in Government and that a report will be prepared by the end of the year.

Ó Cuív also called for the means test to be scrapped while he asked for an update on a separate report into the disability allowance.