Dublin: 11°C Saturday 30 April 2022
Man pulled from car in 'attempted carjacking' in Dun Laoghaire

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 12:46 PM
9 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5752026
The incident happened at West Pier, Dun Laoighaire yesterday evening.
A MAN WAS pulled from his car and assaulted in an “attempted carjacking” in Dublin, according to gardaí.

A man has since been arrested and a file has been sent to the DPP, as gardaí appeal for witnesses to find others involved in the incident.

At 5.30pm yesterday, the motorist (20s) was attacked while in his car at the West Pier carpark in Dun Laoghaire.

It is understood he managed to retrieve the keys from the car and his assailants then fled from the scene on foot.

Gardaí on patrol in the area were later able to apprehend and arrest one man aged in his 20s in connection with the hijacking.

A Garda spokesman said the man was taken to Dun Laoghaire station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning.

The spokesman added: “He has since been released without charge pending further enquiries. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to assist with the investigation, asking that anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01 6665000 or he Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

