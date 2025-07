INLAND FISHERIES IRELAND – the state regulator for fishing in Irish rivers, lakes and streams – is liaising with gardaí as part of investigations into an incident in the south-east where a man approached by its officers later got into difficulty and drowned.

Officers from Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) came upon the man at the River Suir, near Tinhalla on the boundary of Waterford and Tipperary, after 8pm on Tuesday evening.

It’s understood the man attempted to swim across the river.

He died in the attempt after getting into difficulty and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Named locally as Danny Kavanagh, he was aged in his 30s and was from Co Waterford outside Carrick-on-Suir. More recently he had been living near the village of Clonea Power.

A spokesperson for the fisheries body said it was limited in what it could say about Tuesday’s “tragic incident” as the issue was under investigation by An Garda Síochána.

“IFI is assisting An Garda Síochána with their investigation, and An Garda Síochána is examining all the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragedy. As the matter is under investigation by An Garda Síochána it would be inappropriate for IFI to comment further.”

In relation to this week’s incident, a Garda spokesperson said gardaí were “alerted to an incident where a male encountered difficulty in the water” and that emergency services later helped to retrieve the man’s body from the river.

David Dunne, a local Sinn Féin councillor and Cathaoirleach of the Carrick-on-Suir electoral district, said the community was “devastated” by the death of Danny Kavanagh.

“He was a young man with young children and we can only offer our condolences to the family on this tragic event,” Dunne said.