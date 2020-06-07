Gardaí investigating after teenager stabbed in Cork last night

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating after a male youth was stabbed in an incident last night in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline.

In a statement, gardaí said that the teenager received a number of apparent stab wounds and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

One male youth in his teens has been arrested in connection with this incident and is being detained at a garda station in Cork city.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and are also asking road users who may have camera footage – including dash cam footage) and were travelling in the area at around 10.25pm last night to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.