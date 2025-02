THE POST MORTEM has been completed on a woman in her 80s who died days after an incident at her home in Carrigaline, Co Cork on Sunday.

A statement has been issued by the Garda Press Office on the investigation, outlining that the results of the post mortem will not be released for operational reasons.

Gardaí believe the late woman died following a serious assault in a domestic incident.

It is understood that the woman was injured in the incident, which happened on Sunday.

While the woman did not initially require medical assistance, she subsequently became unwell.

Yesterday, she was transported to Cork University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in connection in connection with the death of the woman.

According to tonight’s update, the arrested man continues to be detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the southern region.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said investigations remain ongoing.