Security guard threatened with imitation firearm during cash-in-transit robbery at post office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin 12 this afternoon.

Shortly before 1pm, two males, one of whom was armed with an imitation firearm, approached a security employee outside a post office on the St Agnes Road in Crumlin.

The pair threatened the employee, demanding the contents of the cash box he was transporting.

The two males then took the cash box and fled the scene on an electric scooter and a bicycle via the St Agnes Road in the direction of Windmill Road.

There have been no reports of people being injured during the incident.

The imitation firearm used during the incident has been recovered by gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the robbery to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the St Agnes Road or Windmill Road between 12.30pm and 1.30pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.