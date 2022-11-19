Man arrested after €45,000 in cash seized in Meath

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of €45,000 in cash and two cars in a house in Meath.

The seizure was part of an ongoing investigations into false claims allegedly made under the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of theft.

It is being investigated that claims were made using the names of employees from companies that were not trading during the pandemic. These claims were made without the knowledge of the companies or these employees, Gardaí said.

Approximately €250,000 was paid into bank accounts which were set up with false passports.

The man is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.