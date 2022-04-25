Government TD makes garda complaint about 'threatening' online video

A GOVERNMENT TD has made a complaint to gardaí about a “threatening” online video which criticises a speech he made in the Dáil.

Cathal Crowe, a Fianna Fail TD, from Clare went to Ennis Garda Station where he reported the video.

The four minute video includes a warning regarding “woke” commentary. In the video the speaker, who is not identified said he would “defend with violence” property he has accumulated.

The video appeared on a social media site one month ago and has more than 3,300 views.

Crowe said that he had been notified by friends and constituents last week. In the video footage of Crowe speaking in the Dáil chamber he criticises “hate messaging” in regard to gender and immigration issues.

The video has a male voice over by a narrator who attacks Crowe as a “toxic, inarticulate piece of sh#t”.

The video also shows images of garda cars with rainbow liveries as well images of news articles covering the repeal of the eighth amendment and also pride parades.

The video ends with the sound of a single gunshot.

Speaking to The Journal Cathal Crowe said that he felt the video was threatening in tone and after “mulling over” the content during the weekend he decided to go to the gardaí.

“This individual lives in a virtual world and he thinks he can hide in there but I live in the real world.

“I have gone to the guards, the real guards, and reported this. He cannot hide behind a vale of anonymity.

“The guards will investigate this and I hope they will call to discuss the content with him.

“If he wants to take umbrage with what I say in the Dáil there are a number of legitimate ways to do that,” he said.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí have begun to enquire into the video.

“An Garda Síochána received a report in relation to an online video today, 25 April 2022. Enquiries are ongoing,” he said.