Three calves killed as cattle trailer disconnects from vehicle on M1

A CATTLE TRAILER disconnected from a vehicle killing a number of calves on the M1 in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred near Junction 6 at Balbriggan at approximately 3.10am today.

A vehicle was towing a trailer containing a number of livestock when the trailer became disconnected on the motorway.

Three calves have died so far as a result of this incident. The driver, a man in his late teens, was uninjured in the single vehicle incident.

An examination was carried out at the scene. The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.