Three calves killed as cattle trailer disconnects from vehicle on M1

A CATTLE TRAILER disconnected from a vehicle killing a number of calves on the M1 in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.
The incident occurred near Junction 6 at Balbriggan at approximately 3.10am today.
A vehicle was towing a trailer containing a number of livestock when the trailer became disconnected on the motorway.
Three calves have died so far as a result of this incident. The driver, a man in his late teens, was uninjured in the single vehicle incident.
An examination was carried out at the scene. The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)