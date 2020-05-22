This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 22 May, 2020
Three calves killed as cattle trailer disconnects from vehicle on M1

The incident occurred near Junction 6 at Balbriggan at approximately 3.10am today.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 22 May 2020, 8:39 AM
1 hour ago 10,367 Views 9 Comments
The M1 road in Dublin.
Image: Google Street View
The M1 road in Dublin.
Image: Google Street View

A CATTLE TRAILER disconnected from a vehicle killing a number of calves on the M1 in Dublin in the early hours of this morning. 

The incident occurred near Junction 6 at Balbriggan at approximately 3.10am today. 

A vehicle was towing a trailer containing a number of livestock when the trailer became disconnected on the motorway. 

Three calves have died so far as a result of this incident. The driver, a man in his late teens, was uninjured in the single vehicle incident. 

An examination was carried out at the scene. The road was closed for a period but has since reopened. 

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

