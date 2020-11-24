Safety watchdog releases nightmarish photos of toys being destroyed as warning to parents

OVER 51,000 UNSAFE toys have been destroyed the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission in the last seven years, and the safety watchdog has released some haunting imagines as a warning to parents buying gifts this Christmas.

The unlucky toys – ranging from soft toys, teddy bears, toy guns, inflatable toys with small parts and battery-operated toy dogs – were found in a number of consignments from different importers.

The 51,392 toys were deemed unsafe for use by Irish consumers after inspections found they did not meet the relevant EU and Irish safety standards and regulation.

The risks ranged from potential choke hazards to chemical issues, contravening several toy safety regulations.

The destruction process is the last step in a long legal process, but will most likely be the root cause of future nightmares.

Cover your children’s eyes now.

Source: Conor Whyte/CCPC

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Conor Whyte/CCPC

Source: Conor Whyte/CCPC

Source: Conor Whyte/CCPC

With the large volume of poor quality, unsafe or non-compliant products being imported into Ireland, the CPCC has created a checklist of what to look out for to ensure parents are ‘safety aware’ this Christmas.