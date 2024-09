A CELEBRATION OF life for murdered Irish chef Shaun Brady is due to take place today in Kansas City Missouri.

Shaun, who was due to turn 45 next month, was shot dead in Kansas City on August 28th last. The married father of two was targeted outside of his restaurant in the Brookside area of the city after he intervened in the robbery of a vehicle from a car park.

Two juveniles, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged in connection with his murder.

Such was his popularity that a large amount of flowers and cards have been dropped off to Brady’s KC, the restaurant that Shaun co owned. Brady’s KC, at the request of the Brady family, delivered all of the flowers to the Shawnee Missionary Unitarian Church in the city.

Cards and other gifts have been handed over to Mr Brady’s mother in law to hold on to until the right time comes to pass them on to her daughter Kate and the couple’s young children Seamus and Mary.

A remembrance ceremony for the talented chef who was born in Limerick, but grew up in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, will take place today from 5pm to 8pm local time at Drexel Hall in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the family of Mr Brady have thanked the people of Ireland and the US “for all their support and messages during this harrowing time.”

In a notice on Rip.ie the loved ones of Shaun of Lenexa, Kansas City and formerly of Summerhill in Nenagh say that he was “taken tragically” from them on August 28th.

The ‘doting’ father is survived by his wife and children. He is also mourned by his mother Mary and his siblings Vivian, Sandra and Damien.

The notice reads that Shaun is “sadly missed” by his “heartbroken” family, mother, sisters and brother, nieces and nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Over $170,000 has been raised via a Go Fund me page to help support the young family of the deceased.

Brady’s KC restaurant said in a recent statement that their “hearts are broken” following his death.

“There are no words to express our sadness, anger and frustration. Our community is with Shaun’s family – forever.We cannot express how much we appreciate the outpouring of support, offers to help, and your love.

Together we are united. Together we will grieve. Together we will heal.

We ask that you show compassion and aid in our healing by respecting the privacy of Shaun’s family.”

Shaun was well known and respected in Kansas City both for his culinary skills and his generosity of spirit.

He frequently appeared on local television doing cookery demonstrations and played a huge part in the Kansas City Irish Fest.

Mary Kate Gliedt, Executive Director of the Kansas City Irish Centre, previously said that they were “heartbroken” at the news of the death of their “stalwart supporter and true friend” Shaun.

“His restaurant Brady’s was an extension of himself — warm, open and welcoming to everyone.

His excellent creations in the kitchen were no match for his innate hospitality and generosity.”

Donations can still be made to the Shaun Brady Go Fund Me.