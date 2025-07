CELEBRITIES WERE BACK in the Royal Box today as Wimbledon bounced back from a rainy midweek spell with sunshine and a packed schedule on day four.

Blue skies and 24C temperatures returned to the All England Club after a soggy Wednesday, with fans quick to swap ponchos for sunhats and take advantage of ideal conditions on court.

Among the guests in the Royal Box today were adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls and actor Rory Kinnear, who starred in the Netflix series The Diplomat.

Former Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden and comedian Clive Anderson were also spotted taking in the action on Centre Court.

Musician-turned-environmentalist Feargal Sharkey was seated alongside Dutch tennis legend Betty Stove, who turned 80 in April and famously reached three Wimbledon finals in 1977.

Former Dragon's Den host Deborah Meaden soaked up the sunshine on centre court PA PA

They were joined by a host of sporting figures including former England rugby coach Clive Woodward and English Olympic sprinter Donna Fraser.

Today, the stars were there to see Novak Djokovic face off against British Dan Evans on Centre Court, before Iga Swiatek takes on American qualifier Caty McNally.

Top seed Jannik Sinner took on Aleksandar Vukic of Australia on No 1 Court, followed by Mirra Andreeva’s match against Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti.

Later in the day, Maria Sakkari is scheduled to play 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, and British hope Jack Draper will face former US Open winner Marin Cilic.

English actors Eddie Redmayne and Jason Isaacs Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Since the tournament kicked off on Monday, Wimbledon has been visited by a host of famous faces.

On the opening day, former England footballer David Beckham sat alongside former England manager Gareth Southgate.

Gareth Southgate and Jason Isaacs Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Also in the stands were English actor Eddie Redmayne and Jason Isaacs.

And yesterday, Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl appeared to be having a great time as he watched the action.

Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Oh and of course there have been plenty of sightings of members of the British royal family.

Kate Middleton waves to the crowd at Wimbledon Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

With reporting from David Mac Redmond