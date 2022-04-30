#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 30 April 2022
Celtic fans to pay tribute to late Monaghan teenager

A round of applause is planned for the 14th minute of tomorrow’s match against Rangers in memory of Aoibhe Byrne.

By Diarmuid Pepper Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 8:03 PM
28 minutes ago 4,882 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5752421
The late Aoibhe Byrne at a recent Celtic game.
The late Aoibhe Byrne at a recent Celtic game.
The late Aoibhe Byrne at a recent Celtic game.

CELTIC FANS ARE planning to pay tribute to a Monaghan teenager who died in a tragic accident.

Gardaí responded to an incident in the Carrickmacross area at around 7pm last Wednesday, but 14-year-old Aoibhe Byrne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aoibhe played many sports, with Magheracloone Ladies GFC paying tribute to a “beautiful soul” who always had a “smile on her face”.

She also supported Celtic FC and a now-viral tweet has encouraged fans to celebrate her life with a round of applause in tomorrow’s game against arch-rivals Rangers.

The Bhoys take on Rangers in Celtic Park at 12 noon and fans are asked to be upstanding in the 14th minute, in memory of the late 14-year-old.

Aoibhe’s funeral mass will be held tomorrow at 11.30am, and the tweet notes that the funeral mass will take place “when really she should’ve been watching the Bhoys”.

The tweet has been liked more than 8,000 times since it was first posted on Friday, and the tweet’s author has thanked everyone who has helped to spread the message.

He added that he was “at the family home yesterday evening, and it helps knowing that so many are behind them on a journey they never expected to be on”.

Referencing the club’s famous anthem, he said Aoibhe and her family “will never walk alone”.

Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuid@thejournal.ie

