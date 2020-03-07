This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many people got the Centenarian Bounty off the President last year? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The percentage of Ryanair’s Italian short-haul flights that have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

By Adam Daly Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 7:00 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

15: The percentage point lead of Sinn Féin ahead of its nearest rival, according to a recent opinion poll.

481: The number of Irish people who received the Centenarian Bounty from the President last year when they turned 100. Of those 481 Irish citizens, 395 were women and 86 were men. 

6,000m: The height of the massive ash cloud spewed out by Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi during an eruption this week. 

€980,000: The amount that the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment plans to spend on legal services for the delivery of the National Broadband Plan.

25: The percentage of Ryanair’s Italian short-haul flights that have been cancelled for a three-week period later this month in response to Covid-19.

7: The number of months that the release of the new James Bond Film No Time To Die has been postponed for amid fears around Covid-19.

80: The percentage of corporate bookings at Irish restaurants that have been cancelled because of the novel coronavirus, according to the Restaurant Association of Ireland. 

685: The number of new homes that are to be built in Shankill after An Bord Pleanála gave the green light to “fast track” plans by developer Joe O’Reilly’s Aeval Unlimited.

86: The percentage of bosses who believe their employees enjoy how much flexibility and control they have over when, where and how they work. Just 27% of employees say they agree. 

€367,000: The estimated value of the khat seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport this week. 

