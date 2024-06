CONSTRUCTION ON A €100 million new development at Center Parcs in Longford is set to get underway in September.

The development includes the addition of 198 lodges and luxury treehouses, which will increase the resort’s capacity to around 3,500 guests.

Existing facilities at the resort will also be developed, including the addition of a new restaurant, coffee house and leisure and car park facilities.

Longford Forest’s Subtropical Swimming Paradise will also be extended, while new treatment rooms and a treetop sauna will be added to the Aqua Sana spa.

Center Parcs said 300 jobs will be created during the construction, with a further 250 permanent jobs once operational.

Advertisement

The company said an air source heat pump-led network will power the new lodges, while measures will also be put in place to reduce energy consumption, including high efficiency LED lighting.

New commercial buildings on the village will be powered with electric technologies including solar PV, and low flow outlets will also be utilised throughout the development to reduce water consumption.

Center Parcs Longford Forest opened in 2019. In the 12 months between April 2023 and April 2024 alone, the park in Ballymahon generated €58 million for the Irish economy, €23 million in Exchequer revenue and welcomed 260,700 guests.

Speaking about the expansion, Center Parcs UK and Ireland’s CEO Colin McKinlay said the company feels fortunate “to have the ongoing support of the local community”.

“We are thrilled to be able to create even more opportunities for them and boost the local economy further,” he said.

He also confirmed that as the site was originally built with the expansion in mind, there will be no disruption to guests at the resort during the expansion phase.