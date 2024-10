THE CHAIRPERSON OF Ireland’s Covid-19 inquiry is to be proposed for cabinet approval later today.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the review would be an “evaluation” of how the country performed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin this morning, he said: “I welcome the fact that we will be pursuing this evaluation of how we performed in Covid.

“Recent studies, by the way, in the Lancet (medical journal) indicate that Ireland did even better than we might have thought in terms of mortality, notwithstanding the huge impact that Covid had on the lives of so many, many people.

“But I think it is important that we do evaluate comprehensively how we reacted and responded to Covid-19, because we could be facing future pandemics in the future, or future emergencies of a different kind, and we do have to interrogate our own systems to make sure that they respond properly.

Ahead of today’s Cabinet meeting, Taoiseach Simon Harris said it’s important to establish the structure of the inquiry before the dissolution of the Dáil.

Asked whether he is worried about an evaluation of his own performance as Health Minister during the pandemic, Harris said he supports the inquiry process and believes the findings will help the country better prepare for future events.

Advertisement

“Decisions were made. They were made in real time. They were made with the best information available to them.

“But even looking back now, it’s important that we look at what could have happened better, what could be done better in the future.”

The government said previously that the inquiry would involve a “no-blame approach”.

It will analyse the government’s response, how hospitals and nursing homes coped and the effect it had on society and the economy.

There will also be a “particular focus” on nursing homes.

The inquiry will be non-statutory and will seek to “provide a factual account of the overall strategy for and handling of Covid-19 in Ireland”.

It not intended to cover clinical questions or vaccine efficacy or outcomes.

With reporting by PA