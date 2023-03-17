Chelsea face holders Real Madrid as Man City take on Bayern in Champions League quarter-finals

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
CHELSEA AND MANCHESTER City were both handed tough Champions League quarter-final ties but will meet in the last four if they advance.
Graham Potters’ Blues face holders and record 14-time winners Real Madrid, managed by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, with the first leg taking place in Spain.
City manager Pep Guardiola will also be returning to an old side after the reigning Premier League champions were drawn against Bayern Munich in Friday’s quarter-final draw – where on-loan City defender Joao Cancelo could face his parent club.
The Etihad Stadium will host the first tie, with unbeaten City aiming to win their first-ever European Cup and on the back of Erling Haaland’s five goals in their 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig.
If they are to do so, they may also have to also overcome Chelsea in the semi-final stage in what would be a repeat of the 2021 final in which Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game for the London club.
The rest of the draw sees a Serie A derby between champions AC Milan and league-leaders Napoli, while Benfica face Inter Milan, with the other finalists coming from those four teams.
Champions League Quarter-Final Draw
Real Madrid v Chelsea
Inter Milan v Benfica
Manchester City v Bayern Munich
AC Milan v Napoli
Champions League Semi-Final Draw
AC Milan/Napoli v Inter Milan/Benfica
Real Madrid/Chelsea v Man City/Bayern
Written by The42 Team and posted on the42.ie
The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site