Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 14 September 2022
Advertisement

Chance for peace in Ukraine is 'minimal' at present, UN chief says after call with Putin

“I have the feeling we are still far away from peace,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 8:45 PM
51 minutes ago 3,224 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5866547
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE PROSPECTS FOR peace in Ukraine are “minimal” at present, the United Nations chief has lamented after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he and Putin discussed efforts to overcome “obstacles” that remain related to Russia’s food and fertiliser exports, but warned it would be “naive” to believe there has been sufficient progress towards a rapid end to the war in Ukraine.

“I have the feeling we are still far away from peace. I would be lying if I would say it could happen soon,” Guterres told a press conference.

“I have no illusion; at the present moment the chances of a peace deal are minimal,” he added, noting that even a ceasefire is “not in sight”.

Despite his bleak assessment about the war that has raged since Russia invaded its neighbour in late February, Guterres stressed he was maintaining contact with both sides and expressed hope that “one day it will be possible to go to a higher level of discussion”.

In the meantime talks continue on Russian exports.

Guterres said he spoke with Putin earlier today and that they discussed the exports initiative “and its extension and its possible expansion”.

A two-part agreement – allowing both the flow of Ukraine’s grain exports blocked by the war and Russia’s food and fertiliser exports – was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and is scheduled to last 120 days.

While some three million tons of grain have been allowed to leave Ukraine, Russia says exports of its own foodstuffs and fertiliser continue to suffer under Western sanctions, which have targeted Moscow for its military assault.

“There are some exports of Russian food and fertilisers but much lower that what is desirable and needed,” Guterres said, adding there is discussion about the possibility of Russian ammonia exports though the Black Sea.

Ammonia, a key fertiliser ingredient, is produced by combining nitrogen from the air with hydrogen derived from natural gas.

Several European fertiliser manufacturers have stopped producing ammonia because of soaring gas prices.

Guterres warned the fertiliser crisis has reached a “dramatic” level, repeating his fears of a global food shortage next year.

He said he also spoke with Putin about prisoners of war and the state of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie