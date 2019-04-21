This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
These writings in Dublin might be the oldest surviving records of early Christian texts

Showing early forms of the Gospels, the texts are on display at the Chester Beatty Library until the end of April.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,635 Views 3 Comments
DISCOVERED IN THE 1930s, these ancient texts might be the earliest Christian written records, dating back to the 2nd century AD.

Written in Greek and said to have been found on the Nile, these papyrus sheets depict scenes from the old and new testaments, including a passage from Matthew detailing an exchange between Jesus and Judas from the Last Supper.

Currently on display at the Chester Beatty Library in Dublin as part of the Gift of a Lifetime exhibition, the texts will be going back into storage at the end of April for preservation.

We spoke to Emeritus Professor of Greek at Trinity, Brian McGing, about their significance and how exactly they might have survived over nearly 2,000 years of history to find their way to Dublin.

Watch the video for our full report.

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

