These writings in Dublin might be the oldest surviving records of early Christian texts

DISCOVERED IN THE 1930s, these ancient texts might be the earliest Christian written records, dating back to the 2nd century AD.

Written in Greek and said to have been found on the Nile, these papyrus sheets depict scenes from the old and new testaments, including a passage from Matthew detailing an exchange between Jesus and Judas from the Last Supper.

Currently on display at the Chester Beatty Library in Dublin as part of the Gift of a Lifetime exhibition, the texts will be going back into storage at the end of April for preservation.

We spoke to Emeritus Professor of Greek at Trinity, Brian McGing, about their significance and how exactly they might have survived over nearly 2,000 years of history to find their way to Dublin.

Watch the video for our full report.