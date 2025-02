A RECORD NUMBER of children – over 14,000 – are now waiting for an “assessment of needs” from the HSE.

The backlog is continuously growing for these crucial assessments, which unlock access to many state supports and services – such as physiotherapy, speech therapy and specialised education – for children with additional needs.

Early intervention is extremely important, but long waiting lists – averaging two years – for assessment, are often followed by further prolonged periods of waiting to access services, the Dáil heard earlier this month during a debate on the issue. Even for children who don’t need an assessment, staff shortages limit access to services.

Meanwhile, Radie Peat, singer with the folk band Lankum, and her partner Daniel Lambert, chief operations officer of Bohemians FC, spoke out last week about their fight for services for their three-year-old daughter, who is autistic and non-verbal.

She will be six-and-a-half years old when she has her first appointment with special support carers in 2028, they told RTÉ Radio 1.

Radie Peat said her daughter will not receive therapies when she needs them. Alamy Alamy

“Nothing is going to be done at the appropriate time,” Peat said.

A wait that long is changing the fate of the child. She should be getting occupational therapy, speech and language therapy…

“There are a lot of things that are proven to work but they have to be implemented at the right time and if they’re not, a lot of potential is lost.”

Please share your stories with us

With HSE figures indicating tens of thousands of families find themselves in the same position, we would like to hear your stories of accessing services for children with additional needs.

We will reflect these stories in a forthcoming article – and put what we learn to the HSE and relevant politicians. In a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words) please let us know:

How old is your child?

How long did you have to wait for an assessment of need, and for services and supports?

Have you been able to access therapies, services, and the type of education your child needs?

Have you been able to access services to which your child is entitled through the public system?

How is your child doing?

If you have a story to share, please contact The Journal by emailing answers@thejournal.ie.

Please include your name and county, and let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous.