Woman accused of murdering her two children in Westmeath car fire to go on trial next year

A 48 YEAR OLD woman will go on trial next year accused of murdering her two young children in a car fire in County Westmeath.

Lynn Eagar, with an address of Winetown, Rathowen, County Westmeath, is charged with the murders of Thelma (5) and Michael Dennany (2) at Lackan, Multyfarnham on September 9, 2022.

At the Central Criminal Court today Sean Gillane SC, appearing for Ms Eagar, asked that a date for trial be fixed.

Mr Gillane said he is hopeful that a lot of the facts in the case may be agreed.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring set a trial date of January 15, 2024 with witness and exhibit orders for the same date.

The case, which the court heard is expected to last for two weeks, was listed for case management on July 21 this year.

Five-year-old Thelma and her two-year-old brother Mikey suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle they were in went on fire on the afternoon of September 9, 2022.

The car was discovered engulfed in flames by a passerby on a rural road at Lackan, a townland between the villages of Multyfarnham and Coole.