Wednesday 29 December 2021
China complains to US that Elon Musk satellite nearly struck space station

A foreign ministry spokesman accused Washington yesterday of ignoring its treaty obligations.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 10:54 AM
Image: Hannibal Hanschke via PA Images
CHINA IS CALLING on the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX nearly struck the station.

A foreign ministry spokesman accused Washington yesterday of ignoring its treaty obligations to protect the safety of the Tiangong station’s three-member crew following the 1 July and 21 October incidents.

The Tiangong performed “evasive manoeuvres” to “prevent a potential collision” with Starlink satellites launched by Space Exploration Technologies, the government said in a December 6 complaint to the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

The United States should “take immediate measures to prevent such incidents from happening again,” said the spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

Zhao accused Washington of failing to carry out its obligations to “protect the safety of astronauts” under a 1967 treaty on the peaceful use of space.

The American Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The main module of the Tiangong was launched in April. Its first crew returned to Earth in September following a 90-day mission.

The second crew of two men and one woman arrived on 16 October for a six-month mission.

SpaceX plans to launch some 2,000 Starlink satellites as part of a global internet system to bring internet access to underserved areas.

In its 34th and latest launch, SpaceX sent 52 satellites into orbit aboard a rocket on 18 December.

