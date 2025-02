CHINA’S FOREIGN MINISTER Wang Yi is in Dublin today for meetings with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris, with talks set to cover economic ties and foreign conflicts.

“China is now Ireland’s largest trading partner in the Asia Pacific region by some margin,” Martin said in a statement ahead of the high-profile visit.

The Taoiseach said he wants to grow trade ties with China “sustainably”, adding that this would be done “based on fair competition, across a wide range of sectors, including in the area of agri-food”.

Ireland exported over 3,200 tonnes of beef worth €19.7 million to China in 2023. Trade in beef was suspended by China for ten weeks at the end of 2023 due to the discovery of a case of atypical BSE. It resumed in January last year.

“Building on the visit of Premier Li Qiang last year, the meeting offers another opportunity to discuss strengthening relations between Ireland and China as well as global issues,” the Taoiseach said.

Yi’s visit comes at a time when China is dealing with hostile trade and security policies coming from Western states and their allies. Yi attended the Munich Security Conference last week.

China has also been condemned for its human rights abuses, especially of its Muslim Uyghur population. China has incarcerated an estimated one million Uyghurs in “re-education caps” in the Xinjiang provide in the northwest of the country since 2017.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke said this morning that Ireland should raise human rights concerns during talks today, describing Chinese Premier Xi Jinping as “increasingly authoritarian”.

“I think it is critical that when both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste meet with the foreign minister, that they discuss the human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party. Those abuses are happening, as we know, against the Uyghur in Xinjiang in Tibet, against minorities,” Burke said.

“If you want to have positive relations, you’ve got to be honest,” he said. “And in the same way that you know Ireland would raise geopolitical concerns when you know our representatives travel to the United States, the same issues have to be raised when it comes to China.”

This morning, a Canadian warship passed through the Taiwan Strait just days after US warships did the same, actions China said “deliberately stir up trouble and undermine peace and stability”.

Also today, South Korea blocked access to DeepSeek, a new Chinese-made AI product whose appearance on the market sent US tech stocks tumbling earlier this year because it cost a fraction of what US competitors spent to produce similar results.

“We hope relevant countries will avoid taking measures that overstretch the concept of security or politicise trade and technology issues,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

China has also been subjected to tariffs from the United States since Donald Trump became president this year, while the EU imposed tariffs on the importation of cheaper Chinese electric vehicles last year.

China has promised to retaliate against the blanket 10% US tariffs and challenge them at the World Trade Organisation.

China has also played an increasingly significant role in the diplomatic arena in recent years, including mediating a détente between Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023. China has also sought to play a role in a potential resolution to the war in Ukraine, while offering Russia an economic lifeline amid Western sanctions.

The Taoiseach said today’s meeting would also feature discussion of “our shared commitment to the rules-based multilateral order and agreed frameworks, including in relation to trade”.

“At a time of growing global uncertainty, we need to work with all partners to effectively address our shared challenges,” Martin said.

“This includes securing a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter and working to sustain ceasefires in the Middle East and towards durable peace based on a two-state solution.”

With reporting from AFP