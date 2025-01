THE NOMINATIONS FOR RTÉ’s Choice Music Prize Album of the Year have been released.

The winners of the prize will get €10,000 and all shortlisted acts will receive a specially-commissioned award.

The nominations for the other categories, such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, will be announced throughout the week.

Here’s the shortlist for Album of the Year are as follows:

A Lazarus Soul – No Flowers Grow In Cement Gardens

Curtisy – What Was The Question

Advertisement

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Orla Gartland – Everybody Needs a Hero

KNEECAP – Fine Art

NewDad – MADRA

Niamh Regan – Come As You Are

Róis – Mo Léan

Silverbacks – Easy Being a Winner

SPRINTS – Letter To Self