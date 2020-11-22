Gardaí appealing to public to be cautious of scams as Christmas approaches

GARDAÍ AT THE Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have issued an appeal to the public to be vigilant against scams around the Christmas period.

The GNECB have issued guidelines for consumers surrounding online activity and what people should and should not do.

The public is being advised to not click on unsolicited emails or text messages and to not give away personal data like PIN numbers, card numbers or passwords.

“Instead, Gardaí would advise the public to take a screenshot of the text/email, delete it, and report it to your local Garda Station,” said a Garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are also warning of attachments within unsolicited emails and that they shouldn’t be opened. The GNECB have advised that people should ensure that the latest anti-virus software is installed on computers and phones.

Consumers should also be wary of unsolicited phone calls from numbers they do not recognise.

Gardaí have issued specific advice for the public, including:

Only use secure sites and make sure you are on the real site. Check the URL and look for the trust seals

Source: An Garda Síochána