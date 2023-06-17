Funeral and public farewell for Christy Dignam taking place today in Dublin

A PUBLIC FAREWELL for Christy Dignam will be held in Finglas Co Dublin today, followed by a private funeral service.

Dignam died on Tuesday evening in his home, aged 63, after a long fight with the rare blood disease, amyloidosis.

In 2013 he was diagnosed with the disease and a blood cancer multiple myeloma. He underwent extensive treatment, including chemotherapy.

He had been receiving palliative care at home since December following six months of treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

His funeral notice on RIP.ie said: “Modest and down-to-earth, Christy was as comfortable and happy singing at small intimate gigs as he was to packed venues.

“A generous supporter of countless charity events, often turning up at the bedsides of admirers who were ill.

“Christy’s loss leaves a void that will be impossible to fill,” it reads.

A public farewell gathering is planned today on Farnham Drive in Finglas, opposite Erins Isle GAA club.

The funeral cortege will start on the Tolka Valley Road and drive left onto Cardiffsbridge Road, pausing once it arrives at a green area opposite Coláiste Íde and continuing towards Finglas village on the following route:

Continue on to Mellowes Road towards Finglas Garda Station.

Right turn before Garda Station onto Finglaswood Road.

Left onto Cappagh Road pausing at St Fergal’s BNS.

Right onto Patrick’s Well Place.

Left onto Wellmount Road.

Right onto Farnham Drive.

The cortege will then arrive at a playing field opposite Erin’s Isle GAA club and pause for a video tribute to be played for Dignam.

MAPS.IE / JAMIE MCCARRON A map of the route the funeral cortege will take MAPS.IE / JAMIE MCCARRON / JAMIE MCCARRON

The cortege will depart the playing field at approximately 10.15am then a private funeral service will be held for friends and family of Dignam.

The RIP.ie page reminds the public that the family’s home will be private “at all times”.

“He is survived by his beloved wife Kathryn, his darling daughter Kiera, grandchildren Cian, Ava and Jake, son-in-law Darren Moran, sisters and brothers Bernadette, Deirdre, James, Brian, Therese, Jackie and Eddie, extended family, fellow Aslan members, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him,” the page reads.