This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chronic pain is having a significant impact on the work, social and family lives of Irish people

A survey found that 75% of people say it affects their daily life.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 6:30 AM
21 minutes ago 780 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4795647
Chronic back pain is a common condition in Ireland.
Image: Shutterstock/TB studio
Chronic back pain is a common condition in Ireland.
Chronic back pain is a common condition in Ireland.
Image: Shutterstock/TB studio

CHRONIC PAIN IS taking a significant toll on the lives of those who suffer with the condition in Ireland, according to a new survey.

The survey carried out by the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists asked 1,000 people in Ireland to rate the impact of chronic pain on the various aspects of their lives. 

This coming Sunday marks world physiotherapy day with this year’s theme being chronic pain, to highlight the impact it has on an individual’s life. 

The survey found that three-quarters of those surveyed said it affected their daily life, 73% said it affected their sport and social life, and 71% said it affected their ability to participate in activities with their children, friends or partners. 

Chronic pain is thought to affect 1.65 million people in Ireland, with chronic back pain one of the more common diagnoses. 

It is categorised as a pain that has lasted longer than three to six months, which is the normal tissue-healing time frame, and for which there is no apparent biological value. 

Some 30% of people surveyed said chronic pain has a huge impact on their sleep, with a further 45% of people saying it has some impact. 

A quarter of those people surveyed said it has a huge impact on their ability to work, while 41% said it has some impact on their ability to work. 

Meanwhile, 17% of those surveyed said it hugely impacted their sex life/relationship, while a further 35% said it had some impact on this. 

Brona Fullen, associate professor in the UCD School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science said: “It has been estimated that between 50% and 80% of people with persistent pain have problems sleeping (insomnia).

“These two conditions are often bidirectional; pain can interfere with sleep and sleep disturbance can exacerbate pain.

“Pain can erode sleep quality and alter the sleep restorative process and can lead to next day sleepiness, fatigue affecting cognitive function.”

She added: “With persistent pain, daily functional life can be disrupted and therefore one’s ability to work, socialise, sleep, participate and contribute to life events can be significantly impacted.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie