IRISH ATHLETE CIARA Mageean has announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

The European champion and two-time Olympian posted on Instagram this evening.

“To everyone who’s been part of my journey so far, I have some difficult news to share: I’ve been diagnosed with cancer,” the 33-year-old wrote.

Advertisement

“It’s been a lot to take in, but I’ve already started treatment and I’m incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of my family and close friends.

“Right now, my focus is on healing and taking things one day at a time. I kindly ask that you respect my privacy and that of my loved ones as we move through this together. Your understanding means more than I can say.

“Thank you for the love and strength. I’m ready to face this with the same fight I’ve always brought to the track.”

Written by Emma Duffy and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.