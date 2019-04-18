This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 8:30 PM
21 minutes ago 1,237 Views 1 Comment
PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Red Joan

Source: LionsgateFilmsUK/YouTube

What we know

Dame Judi Dench stars as the real life ‘granny spy’ Melita Norwood, who was unmasked in 1999.

What the critics say

  • “Red Joan has a valid point to make: some spies were not pro-communist so much as pro-balance, pro-Mutually Assured Destruction, pro-peace.” – The Guardian
  • “Think of the subversives as the “darling” comrades so beloved of Linda in Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love and the long minutes may crawl a little less slowly.” – The Irish Times

What’s it rated?

Greta

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

What we know

In this Neil Jordan film, Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz star as two women who meet when Huppert leaves a bag behind on a train. But is all what it seems with this nice older lady?

What the critics say

  • “And when the worm turns, fasten your seatbelts. Jordan squeezes the plot for every ounce of campy, disreputable fun.” – Rolling Stone
  • “Greta is far more silly than sinister, but is partially saved by Isabelle Huppert’s gloriously theatrical performance as the film’s titular character.” – Screen Rant

What’s it rated?

Dragged Across Concrete

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

What we know

Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson star as two detectives who are after a Spanish drug dealer. Expect lots of violence.

What the critics say

  • “The movie is generally watchable, even at its slowest and ugliest, simply because the actors are solid even when their characters are repellent.” – New York Times
  • “Dragged Across Concrete comes in at a zeppelin-esque two hours and 39 minutes, about an hour longer than the average B crime movie. There’s not more action, only more talk. Small talk. Or chewing.” - Vulture

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (149)
Dragged Across Concrete (77)
Red Joan (32)
Greta (31)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

