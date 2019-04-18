Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?
There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?
We take a look.
Red JoanSource: LionsgateFilmsUK/YouTube
What we know
Dame Judi Dench stars as the real life ‘granny spy’ Melita Norwood, who was unmasked in 1999.
What the critics say
- “Red Joan has a valid point to make: some spies were not pro-communist so much as pro-balance, pro-Mutually Assured Destruction, pro-peace.” – The Guardian
- “Think of the subversives as the “darling” comrades so beloved of Linda in Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love and the long minutes may crawl a little less slowly.” – The Irish Times
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 30%
- IMDB: 6.2/10
GretaSource: Focus Features/YouTube
What we know
In this Neil Jordan film, Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz star as two women who meet when Huppert leaves a bag behind on a train. But is all what it seems with this nice older lady?
What the critics say
- “And when the worm turns, fasten your seatbelts. Jordan squeezes the plot for every ounce of campy, disreputable fun.” – Rolling Stone
- “Greta is far more silly than sinister, but is partially saved by Isabelle Huppert’s gloriously theatrical performance as the film’s titular character.” – Screen Rant
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 57%
- IMDB: 6.2/10
Dragged Across ConcreteSource: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube
What we know
Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson star as two detectives who are after a Spanish drug dealer. Expect lots of violence.
What the critics say
- “The movie is generally watchable, even at its slowest and ugliest, simply because the actors are solid even when their characters are repellent.” – New York Times
- “Dragged Across Concrete comes in at a zeppelin-esque two hours and 39 minutes, about an hour longer than the average B crime movie. There’s not more action, only more talk. Small talk. Or chewing.” - Vulture
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 74%
- IMDB: 7.2/10
