This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you

By Aoife Barry Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 8:30 PM
20 minutes ago 1,161 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4681248

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Diego Maradona

Source: Film4/YouTube

What we know

The fascinating story of legendary football player Maradona is told in Asif Kapadia’s latest documentary (this is the man behind Senna and Amy so you know you’re in good hands).

What the critics say

  • -
  • -

What’s it rated?

The Hummingbird Project

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

In this thriller, two cousins involved in high-frequency trading quit in order to lay cable so that they can get data quicker than their former employer.

What the critics say

  • “But strip away the topical trappings and what is left is another variation on the obstacle course tension and male bonding of The Wages of Fear — or a dark variation on marathon road-trip goofs such as It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World and Death Race 2000.” – New York Times
  • “Though Nguyen is the only credited writer here, “The Hummingbird Project” feels like one of those movies where nine different people contributed to the proceedings without reading what anybody else wrote.” – Roger Ebert

What’s it rated?

Men In Black: International

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

What we know

Thor stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite for the latest in the MiB franchise. You know what to expect.

What the critics say

  • “All the sprightliness that Hemsworth showed in the Avengers movies and in the Ghostbusters remake is nowhere to be found: both script and direction mean that the spark isn’t there, and Thompson has no real chance to shine.” – The Guardian
  • “Mildly entertaining but mostly shrug-worthy, this fourth instalment in the franchise is the first without series star Will Smith. The only carry-over from those earlier trio of MIB movies is Emma Thompson’s Agent O, and Frank the Pug.” – News.com.au

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Diego Maradona (112)
None ofthem (87)
Men in Black: International (27)
The Hummingbird Project (11)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie