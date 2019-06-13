Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Diego Maradona

What we know

The fascinating story of legendary football player Maradona is told in Asif Kapadia’s latest documentary (this is the man behind Senna and Amy so you know you’re in good hands).

What the critics say

What’s it rated?

The Hummingbird Project

What we know

In this thriller, two cousins involved in high-frequency trading quit in order to lay cable so that they can get data quicker than their former employer.

What the critics say

“But strip away the topical trappings and what is left is another variation on the obstacle course tension and male bonding of The Wages of Fear — or a dark variation on marathon road-trip goofs such as It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World and Death Race 2000.” – New York Times

“Though Nguyen is the only credited writer here, “The Hummingbird Project” feels like one of those movies where nine different people contributed to the proceedings without reading what anybody else wrote.” – Roger Ebert

What’s it rated?

Men In Black: International

What we know

Thor stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite for the latest in the MiB franchise. You know what to expect.

What the critics say

“All the sprightliness that Hemsworth showed in the Avengers movies and in the Ghostbusters remake is nowhere to be found: both script and direction mean that the spark isn’t there, and Thompson has no real chance to shine.” – The Guardian

“Mildly entertaining but mostly shrug-worthy, this fourth instalment in the franchise is the first without series star Will Smith. The only carry-over from those earlier trio of MIB movies is Emma Thompson’s Agent O, and Frank the Pug.” – News.com.au

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

