Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend.

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Midsommar

What we know

How can Ari Aster follow up his smash hit, Hereditary? By bringing us the story of a couple on the verge of a break-up who go to a Swedish town that’s about to hold a very creepy midsummer celebration… stars or own Jack Reynor alongside Florence Pugh and Will Poulter.

What the critics say

“It’s a thoroughly enjoyable film, a crescendo of paranoid trippiness building to an uproarious grossout in its final moments – of which the poster image, incidentally, gives you no clue.” – The Guardian

“There’s nothing like a conventional jump scare. The corpses are playfully, darkly presented. Recurring images of bears build towards a pleasingly wicked denouement. Slow-burning escalation and the thundering atmospherics, as powered along by Bobby Krlic’s eerie score, ensure the film’s length goes unnoticed.” – Irish Times

What’s it rated?

Spider-Man: Far From Home

What we know

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) heads to Europe for a break… but he’s soon approached by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

What the critics say

“There’s no equivalent rug-pull to the Vulture reveal in Homecoming — anyone who took Spidey Comics 101 will see a major development coming — but Watts stages his upping-of-the-stakes moment with a jolt of energy that spurs a wickedly fun second half, boasting surprising ties to the minutiae of the MCU that reach right back to the franchise beginnings.” – Empire

“ But Peter does get some help from Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a noble super-soldier from another dimension who sports the beard which is de rigueur for male Marvel characters, plus battle armour he could have borrowed from Thor and a goldfish-bowl helmet he could have borrowed from Buzz Lightyear.” – BBC

What’s it rated?

Vita and Virginia

What we know

Based on the true story of the affair between Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf – with Vita played by Gemma Arterton and Elizabeth Debicki as the author Woolf. The film takes in their 10-year relationship and its impact on both the women (Woolf was writing Orlando at the time).

What the critics say

“…as “Vita & Virginia” loses its girlishness, drawn like the tides to the solemn maturity of Debicki’s performance. With her as the lodestar, this is a stranger and more intriguing film than it really has a right to be, one that becomes less about a clandestine courtship between famous women, and more about Woolf’s relationship with her writing, and with the workings of her own beautiful, restless mind.” – Variety

“While Gemma Arterton’s mischievous, wealthy butterfly Vita is the nominal protag from whose viewpoint the story is told, most eyes will be pinned to the enigmatic Virginia (well played by Elizabeth Debicki in a role originally announced to be Eva Green’s), a highly cultured, introverted writer plagued with debilitating bouts of mental illness that ultimately lead to drowning herself in a river (not in the film).” – Hollywood Reporter

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

