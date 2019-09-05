This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 8:30 PM
20 minutes ago 1,387 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4797506

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

IT Chapter Two

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Pennywise is back in the sequel to the reboot of IT. This time, the young children are all grown up – but their terrifying nemesis hasn’t gone away, you know.

What the critics say

  • “There is some lively stuff here, including a few sensational cameos and interesting ideas about confronting one’s personal demons, about homophobia, abuse and depression.” – The Guardian
  • “The film’s focus on memory sometimes works to its advantage, reminding us in plentiful flashbacks that what illuminated and elevated its predecessor was the tender, sparkling chemistry of its young cast.” – Vulture 

What’s it rated?

Downton Abbey

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

What we know

Darling, one knows that when a Downton movie reaches the pictures, one simply must attend wearing one’s finest dress. In this adaptation for the big screen, the Queen is on her way to Downton – which only spells drama for those who live and work there.

What the critics say

  • No ratings yet

What’s it rated?

Extra Ordinary 

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

What we know

Irish film Extra Ordinary is directed by the guys behind D.A.D.D.Y (Enda Loughman and Mike Ahern), and stars Maeve Higgins, Will Forte and Barry Ward. So we know with these folks on board, we’re in for a comic and visual treat. Higgins plays Rose Dooley, a young woman who gives up using her supernatural abilities after her dad dies – but when she meets Martin Martin, she’s forced to return to her powers… 

What the critics say

  • “Ahern and Loughman (with credited “additional writing” assistance from Higgins and Demian Fox) have constructed an accessibly off-the-wall comedy that moves at a brisk but unhurried pace, incorporating a suitable array of digital effects for its fantasy theme without succumbing to the usual CG overkill.” – Variety
  • “The feature debut for writing/directing team Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman, the lightweight film mines familiar horror-comedy ground, but amid all the ectoplasm and satanic rites, it’s really the story of a shy and lonely woman who may have found the right man.” – Hollywood Reporter

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

