Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?
There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?
We take a look.
Dark WatersSource: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube
What we know
Todd Haynes directs this true story about corruption in a small town. Mark Ruffalo stars as corporate lawyer Rob Bilott who’s trying to get justice.
What the critics say
- “here’s a simple pleasure in watching Bilott do his job and do it well, despite the odds that were stacked against him and Ruffalo avoids turning him into a showman, quietly and diligently finding a way to bring DuPont to task within the framework of the legal system.” – The Guardian
- “ It’s exceedingly well executed and technically impeccable, with precisely shot (by Edward Lachman), near-abstract, dehumanized cityscapes washed in gray set against darkly shaded country landscapes that seem permanently untouched by sun.” – The New York Times
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 91%
- IMDB: 7.6/10
The Personal History of David CopperfieldSource: Movie Coverage/YouTube
What we know
Armando Iannucci takes on the Charles Dickens classic, with the great Dev Patel in the title role.
What the critics say
- “Iannucci’s affectionate adaptation still feels in keeping with his career thus far: part of that deeply British tradition (as also practised by Dickens) that holds a mirror up to British society and says, “This is kind of ridiculous, isn’t it?””- Empire
- “Though really it is Dev Patel’s film and he does strike the perfect balance of knowing when to lead a scene and when to follow, an essential skill when you have so much talent on show.” – Entertainment.ie
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 95%
- IMDB: 5.6/10
The TurningSource: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube
What we know
In this new version of The Turning of the Screw, mostly filmed at Kilruddery Estate in Co Wicklow, Mackenzie Davis plays a young woman who moves to a mansion to care for two children. Bumps in the night and eerie moments ensue.
What the critics say
- “Sixty years ago, Clayton risked a genuinely erotic frisson between young Martin Stephens and Deborah Kerr. Here we get no more than an unthreatening peck on the cheek.” – The Irish Times
- “Concerning two young orphans who psychologically torment their caretaker in a spooky, sprawling mansion, it comes across as a fuzzy, frayed adaptation courtesy of a gimmicky, ambiguous climax that undermines the journey.” – Variety
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 60%
- IMDB: 6.5/10
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (8)