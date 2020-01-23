This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,254 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4975536

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Dark Waters

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Todd Haynes directs this true story about corruption in a small town. Mark Ruffalo stars as corporate lawyer Rob Bilott who’s trying to get justice. 

What the critics say

  • “here’s a simple pleasure in watching Bilott do his job and do it well, despite the odds that were stacked against him and Ruffalo avoids turning him into a showman, quietly and diligently finding a way to bring DuPont to task within the framework of the legal system.” – The Guardian
  • “ It’s exceedingly well executed and technically impeccable, with precisely shot (by Edward Lachman), near-abstract, dehumanized cityscapes washed in gray set against darkly shaded country landscapes that seem permanently untouched by sun.” – The New York Times

What’s it rated?

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

What we know

Armando Iannucci takes on the Charles Dickens classic, with the great Dev Patel in the title role. 

What the critics say

  • “Iannucci’s affectionate adaptation still feels in keeping with his career thus far: part of that deeply British tradition (as also practised by Dickens) that holds a mirror up to British society and says, “This is kind of ridiculous, isn’t it?””- Empire
  • “Though really it is Dev Patel’s film and he does strike the perfect balance of knowing when to lead a scene and when to follow, an essential skill when you have so much talent on show.” – Entertainment.ie

What’s it rated?

The Turning

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

In this new version of The Turning of the Screw, mostly filmed at Kilruddery Estate in Co Wicklow, Mackenzie Davis plays a young woman who moves to a mansion to care for two children. Bumps in the night and eerie moments ensue.

What the critics say

  • “Sixty years ago, Clayton risked a genuinely erotic frisson between young Martin Stephens and Deborah Kerr. Here we get no more than an unthreatening peck on the cheek.” – The Irish Times
  • “Concerning two young orphans who psychologically torment their caretaker in a spooky, sprawling mansion, it comes across as a fuzzy, frayed adaptation courtesy of a gimmicky, ambiguous climax that undermines the journey.” – Variety 

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (496)
Dark Waters (252)
The Personal History of David Copperfield&nbsp; (196)
The Turning (41)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
