Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Dark Waters

What we know

Todd Haynes directs this true story about corruption in a small town. Mark Ruffalo stars as corporate lawyer Rob Bilott who’s trying to get justice.

What the critics say

“here’s a simple pleasure in watching Bilott do his job and do it well, despite the odds that were stacked against him and Ruffalo avoids turning him into a showman, quietly and diligently finding a way to bring DuPont to task within the framework of the legal system.” – The Guardian

“ It’s exceedingly well executed and technically impeccable, with precisely shot (by Edward Lachman), near-abstract, dehumanized cityscapes washed in gray set against darkly shaded country landscapes that seem permanently untouched by sun.” – The New York Times

What’s it rated?

The Personal History of David Copperfield

What we know

Armando Iannucci takes on the Charles Dickens classic, with the great Dev Patel in the title role.

What the critics say

“Iannucci’s affectionate adaptation still feels in keeping with his career thus far: part of that deeply British tradition (as also practised by Dickens) that holds a mirror up to British society and says, “This is kind of ridiculous, isn’t it?””- Empire

“Though really it is Dev Patel’s film and he does strike the perfect balance of knowing when to lead a scene and when to follow, an essential skill when you have so much talent on show.” – Entertainment.ie

What’s it rated?

The Turning

What we know

In this new version of The Turning of the Screw, mostly filmed at Kilruddery Estate in Co Wicklow, Mackenzie Davis plays a young woman who moves to a mansion to care for two children. Bumps in the night and eerie moments ensue.

What the critics say

“Sixty years ago, Clayton risked a genuinely erotic frisson between young Martin Stephens and Deborah Kerr. Here we get no more than an unthreatening peck on the cheek.” – The Irish Times

“Concerning two young orphans who psychologically torment their caretaker in a spooky, sprawling mansion, it comes across as a fuzzy, frayed adaptation courtesy of a gimmicky, ambiguous climax that undermines the journey.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

