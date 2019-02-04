Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby

A 54-YEAR-OLD man has been sent forward for trial accused of endangerment of life and impersonating a doctor in connection with a crude circumcision allegedly carried out on a 10-month old baby boy.

The infant needed emergency medical attention and was hospitalised for two weeks.

Father-of-six Philip Ogbewe (54), from Nigeria but living in Ireland 20 years and residing at Green Lanes, Drogheda, Co Louth allegedly used a blade on the infant during a circumcision just over three years ago.

The baby boy needed a blood transfusion and required surgery at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and later at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

Ogbewe was initially charged with assault causing harm to the baby boy in a Midlands town on a date in December 2015.

However, the assault charge was later dropped and replaced with two other charges.

The first was for reckless endangerment of life by performing a home circumcision on the baby which led to serious haemorrhaging which created a substantial risk of death of serious harm.

That alleged offence is under Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The second charge was under the Section 41.b of the Medical Practitioners Act for falsely representing himself as a medical practitioner. The offences, on conviction, can result in sentences of up to five or seven years.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment meaning the case would go before a circuit court judge and jury.

He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court where he was served with a book of evidence by Garda Sergeant Paul Carney.

Judge Victor Blake told the accused he was being returned for trial to appear before Longford Circuit Criminal Court on 30 April next.

Legal aid was granted to include representation of senior and junior counsel at his trial.

The accused, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was further remanded in custody.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.