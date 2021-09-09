Urban project aims to increase population in west Dublin area from 5,000 to 75,000

A NEW REDEVELOPMENT project is aiming to massively increase the population of a west Dublin area from 5,000 to at least 75,000 people.

The proposed area for the City Edge development from Dublin City Council and South Dublin County Council spans 700 hectares between the Naas Road, Ballymount and Park West.

The area currently holds around 1,600 homes and 1,500 businesses with a population of 5,000 people and 25,000 jobs.

The long-term redevelopment would seek to increase that to 40,000 homes, 75-85,000 people and 65-75,000 jobs.

That would happen through high-density housing and a new urban centre, commercial centre, and urban industry area, as well as local centres.

The Ballymount, Naas Road and Park West area Source: City Edge Project

Future sectors that the project points to as possibilities for industrial growth are construction, logistics and storage, e-gaming, financial technology, medical technology, green energy and technology, aviation, and biopharma.

However, one of the challenges is that “much of the site is hard standing with very low permeability, placing pressure on the sewage network”.

Additionally, the area is connected to the Luas, trains and buses, but many of the services are already at capacity at peak times – “new stops as well as new infrastructure will be needed to support growth”.

A public consultation on the project opened today for four weeks until 6 October.

Members of the public can view documents detailing the City Edge project’s plans and and submit their opinions here.

South Dublin County Council’s Director of Planning and Transport Mick Mulhern, who is also a member of the City Edge steering committee, said the the project has “the potential to become one of the most transformational regeneration programmes ever progressed in Ireland”.

“Today the area is a vibrant and important piece of Dublin but at over 700 hectares there is scope to use this land more intensely to support an expansion of the city and to provide space for up 75,000 jobs and 40,000 homes,” Mulhern said.

Fellow committee member and Dublin City Council City Planning Officer John O’Hara said the redevelopment could help deliver national goals to “provide climate-resilient compact urban growth”.

“The delivery of this goal is contingent upon maximising the potential of existing and planned state of the art public transport; a robust placemaking strategy focussed on the 15-minute city concept (where residents can meet most of their needs within a short walk or bike ride from their homes) and the active collaboration of all parties, public and private, to achieve the scale of urban regeneration required.”