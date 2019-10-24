This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Man (20s) to appear in court charged over incident in Citywest yesterday evening

A man was injured when he was struck by a car outside a shopping centre at around 5.30pm yesterday.

By Sean Murray Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 9:32 AM
19 minutes ago 2,635 Views No Comments
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

A MAN IS set to appear in court today following an incident of suspected assault and endangerment in Citywest in Dublin yesterday.

At around 5.30pm, a man in his 20s was injured when he was struck by a car outside a shopping centre in Citywest.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment, but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

A number of garda units and emergency services attended the scene and a 23-year-old man was arrested.

He was brought to Tallaght Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The scene of the incident was technically and forensically examined, and the car was seized by investigating gardaí.

This man has now been charged and he is due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Gardaí are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

