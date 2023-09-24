One person killed and a second injured in Clare motor rally

ONE PERSON HAS died and a second has been injured in a serious crash at a motor rally in Co Clare.

The incident happened during Stage 4 of the Clare Stages Rally which was being held in North Clare.

It is believed that a competitor crashed and had gotten out of his car to assess the damage when he was hit by another car in the rally.

The incident occurred at around 1.30pm at Glencolumbkille near Carron. The rally was immediately halted while emergency services were alerted and attended to the scene.

It brings to four the number of people who have died on Ireland’s roads in the past 24 hours.

National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident while the Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance, Aeromed-01, based in Cork and operated by the HSE, was also requested to attend.

Advertisement

While the event was later halted, the road where the incident occurred remains closed and is not expected to reopen for some time.

In a statement, Motorsport Ireland – the national governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland – confirmed the fatality and extended sympathy to the competitor who died and to the people involved in organising the event.

“Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of a competitor who was fatally injured during a tragic accident today while competing on the fourth stage of the 2023 Clare Stages Rally,” the statement said.

“The driver of a second car involved in the incident has been transferred to University Hospital Limerick to received treatment for injuries he sustained.

“Motorsport Ireland extends its sympathies to the members of Clare Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.”

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision involving cars, which occurred at Carron, Co. Clare, today at around 1.30pm.

“The road is currently closed. Local diversions are in place. No further information is available at this time.”