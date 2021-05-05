Clare publican contests charges brought over Covid-19 breaches

AN EAST CLARE publican is contesting charges that he breached Covid-19 health regulations through the operation of his pub on six separate occasions last year.

At Killaloe District Court sitting in Ennis, solicitor, Daragh Hassett stated that at this time his client, publican Rory Maloney (58) of Main Street, Scarriff is contesting the State prosecutions against him.

Hassett stated that he requires to review further disclosure of documents by the State as a result of four new summons brought against his client bringing the total to six.

In the case, Maloney of Main Street, Scarriff is accused of contravening a penal provision in the Health Act 1947 to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19 at Johnny’s Bar or Maloney’s pub, Scarriff on dates in July, August and September last year.

Maloney is accused of committing the Covid-19 health regulation breaches twice on July 25th last, August 3rd, August 28th and twice on September 5th.

Sgt Louis Moloney stated that another summons against Maloney is to be brought against him on the next date in court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Hassett stated that two cases are down for hearing but with the four new summons there is nothing to be gained by proceeding with the two cases at this time.

Hassett stated that the disclosure of documents can allow him review the documentation and a decision can be then made on Maloney’s approach to the case.

Judge Sandra Murphy adjourned all matters to 6 July.