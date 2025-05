Clare 2-21

Tipperary 4-18

CLARE’S ALL-IRELAND TITLE defence is on the rocks after two goals apiece from John McGrath and Andrew Ormond sent Tipperary home with a three-point victory from Ennis.

All four goals arrived in the first half, but the Premier’s 12-point cushion was wiped out with seven minutes remaining.

Advertisement

Led by McGrath, Tipp dug in for four points on the trot in front of a sold-out 20,685 crowd. He pickpocketed the sliotar for the first before winning a tap-over free for Jason Forde. An Eoghan Connolly free and Seán Kenneally rounded out their scoring.

Mark Rodgers took his total to 1-13 (13 frees) and Clare had one last goal opening. However, Ryan Taylor’s pass to Peter Duggan didn’t go to hand, and Jake Morris cleared.

For Tipp, it marked a first Munster Championship win in 10 attempts and gives them a route to qualification at home to Waterford.

Clare’s slim prospects require victory over Limerick and other results to swing their way.