MUNSTER HAVE OFFICIALLY confirmed the appointment of Clayton McMillan as their new head coach ahead of next season.

The New Zealander is currently in charge of the Chiefs in Super Rugby but will move to Munster in July, joining on a three-year contract.

McMillan visited Thomond Park with his Māori team to play Munster last November and will return to Limerick permanently ahead of the 2025/26 season in what is regarded as a major coup for Munster.

Munster have also confirmed that current attack coach Mike Prendergast will become their new ‘senior coach’ next season and will have “a more central role in team preparation, strategy, selection and recruitment.”

Meanwhile, current interim head coach Ian Costello will switch from his head of rugby operations role to a new ‘general manager’ position in which he will be “responsible for developing and leading the strategy for the professional game and player pathway.”

Costello will remain in place as interim head coach until the end of the current season when the new structure will kick in.

Munster and the IRFU had been searching for the southern province’s new head coach since Graham Rowntree’s departure in October.

Prendergast put his hand up to take on the head coach role next season and was the initial favourite, but Munster and the IRFU have gone for McMillan in that position.

While Prendergast is highly regarded by Munster and the IRFU, having coached the Ireland A team last week, it’s thought the union was keen for an experienced head coach to oversee the next chapter of the province’s journey.

McMillan won more than 100 caps as a back row for the Bay of Plenty and finished his playing career in Japan, where he moved into coaching with the Coca Cola Red Sparks.

He worked in the player development pathways back in New Zealand before being appointed Bay of Plenty head coach in 2015, eventually leading them to a Mitre 10 Cup Championship title in 2019.

McMillan was also part of the New Zealand U20s set-up, while he head coached the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians against the British and Irish Lions in 2017. He has also been involved with the All Blacks XV, working as an assistant coach in 2022 when they beat Ireland A in Dublin.

McMillan took over the Chiefs in 2021, initially as the interim head coach, helping them to the final of Super Rugby Aotearoa that year.

Andy Farrell and McMillan in New Zealand in 2022. Photosport / Jeremy Ward/INPHO Photosport / Jeremy Ward/INPHO / Jeremy Ward/INPHO

His position was subsequently made permanent and McMillan has since led the Chiefs to the Super Rugby Pacific final in 2023 and 2024, losing to the Crusaders and the Blues in those two deciders.

A former police officer, McMillan has been credited with creating a strong, disciplined culture in the Chiefs squad and instilling a consistent edge to their exciting, physical play.

He has been with the Māori All Blacks since 2017, coaching them against Ireland’s midweek team twice on their tour of New Zealand in 2022. He also led the Māori on their visit to Thomond Park last November when McMillan’s side beat Munster.

McMillan is a former forward whose coaching speciality is in that area of the game, while he is regarded as an excellent man manager, organiser, and cultural leader.

In that sense, he seems like an ideal fit for Munster given the province already have attack specialist Prendergast and defence coach Denis Leamy signed to contracts for the next two seasons, while assistant attack and skills coach Mossy Lawler is also in that boat.

Prendergast and Leamy have had full control over their areas of the game, meaning that bringing in a head coach who is also a hands-on attack or defence specialist would have been complicated.

Ex-Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou left the province in November, with Ireland Women forwards coach Aled Codling joining on an interim basis at that point.

So McMillan’s appointment makes sense given his strengths.

McMillan with Warren Gatland in 2022. Photosport / Brett Phibbs/INPHO Photosport / Brett Phibbs/INPHO / Brett Phibbs/INPHO

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to lead Munster, an iconic club steeped in history,” said McMillan.

“Leading the All Blacks XV against Munster last year gave me insight into the immense pride and passion of the club’s players, staff and wider rugby community. It was an incredible atmosphere and left a lasting impression.

“I am excited by the club’s ambition and core values. They align strongly with my own, and I look forward to joining the team in July.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with the Chiefs and NZ Rugby. I am eternally grateful for the opportunities I have been afforded, and for the support of those I have worked alongside.

“The decision to leave wasn’t easy – I love my job, the people we represent, and what we value as a club. But I take real comfort in knowing the team is in great hands moving forward, with a talented playing group, coaches and staff.

“Whilst I look forward to the challenge at Munster, I am solely focused on giving everything I have to the Chiefs as we build on a promising start, with the goal of being genuine contenders at the business end of the season.”

