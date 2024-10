AROUND 16,000 HAVE been left without power today after Storm Ashley.

The main areas affected are Galway, Mayo and Kerry (Dingle).

The ESB said that there are some other pockets of outages around the country too, where crews are getting ready to recommence restoration work.

The cleanup will begin today after a Sunday of wind, rain and flooding.

Winds reached up to 80km/h in some parts of the country yesterday, with gusts of up to 130km/h.

In its first update this morning, Dublin Airport said winds had eased considerably.

“However, as a result of Sunday’s disruption at airports across Ireland, the UK and Europe, some knock-on delays today are inevitable as several airlines have aircraft out of position,” it said.

“A small number of flights have already been cancelled by airlines for today.

“Passengers due to fly today are advised to check with their airline for latest updates regarding their flight.”

In total on Sunday, airlines cancelled 81 flights, 39 go-arounds were performed and 34 aircraft opted to divert to other airports.

Huge Atlantic waves crashing into the cliffs at Rosscarbery, West Cork, yesterday Alamy Alamy

Some roads were closed in Northern Ireland yesterday, with a coastguard sharing footage of waves of water making the Portaferry road unpassable.

Video taken near Rossbeigh beach in Co Kerry yesterday evening show strong winds and flooding of the surrounding area.

