Taoiseach in NYC: 'High-Level Week' begins as Martin meets new Governor today

CLIMATE CHANGE IS “the challenge of our generation” is to be one of the key messages Taoiseach Micheál Martin will deliver to the UN Security Council this week.

The Taoiseach travelled to New York yesterday evening to begin a series of week-long UN events, which include chairing a high-level open discussion on the issue of climate and security, in what is likely to be one of the most significant meetings of the annual High-Level Week at the UN.

To kick of this week’s events in New York, the Taoiseach will today meet with the new Governor of New York Kathy Hochul today.

Hochul, who’s maiden name is Courtney, is an Irish-American whose grandparents hail from the same village in Kerry despite first meeting in Chicago.

Hochul is the first female Governor of New York and will host a bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach at her office on Third Avenue, followed by an afternoon press conference.

It is expected that US President Joe Biden will attend and address the UN tomorrow to pronounce that “America is back”. However, no meeting between the US president and the Taoiseach is scheduled.

The theme of climate change, and the impact it is having on global security, is one Ireland chose to highlight during its Presidency of the UNSC.

In total, 40 Heads of State or government are expected to attend this week in person, with others remotely.

Before this debate, the Taoiseach will briefly meet with Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres.

During the debate, Martin is to communicate that climate change is contributing to conflict in many parts of the world.

He will make clear that it is crucial that the Security Council considers the impact of climate change in its work to prevent and end conflict.

Since joining the Council, Ireland has made it its mission to ensure that the Council better understands these links.

The Taoiseach will on Thursday bring a message to the Security Council on the importance of fully integrating climate-related security risks in its work across the conflict cycle: in peacekeeping, conflict mediation, and in conflict prevention.

This year’s UN events are taking place against the backdrop of the pandemic.

It is understood that the Irish government wants to emphasis that countries have an ethical obligation to share surplus vaccines to vulnerable populations in other countries.

Ireland is set to donate 1.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to COVAX by the end of 2021, with a further substantial donation to follow in 2022. We are also providing an additional €2m contribution to the COVAX Facility to support the global rollout, bringing our total contribution to €7 million.

He will participate in a dedication ceremony for the new Irish Arts Centre on 21 September, and meet representatives of leading Irish and Irish-American community organisations on 22 and 23 September. The Taoiseach will also undertake a number of economic engagements during the week, supporting the work of EI and IDA Ireland in the United States.

Political Correspondent Christina Finn reporting from New York