COPENHAGEN IS ENCOURAGING tourists to take more climate-friendly actions by offering rewards, including a free lunch, kayak tour or museum entrance.



All visitors have to do is show “proof of green actions”. These actions can include cycling or taking the train instead of driving, or participating in cleanup efforts.

The pilot project, called Copenpay, is aimed at encouraging visitors and locals to make more sustainable choices, and will run until 11 August.

The company behind the initiative hopes to “broaden the concept to other parts of Denmark and the rest of the world”.

So today we want to know: Should Ireland reward ‘climate-friendly’ tourists?