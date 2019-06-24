This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin co-living development refused planning permission

The decision follows Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy’s support for co-living spaces.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 24 Jun 2019, 2:28 PM
24 minutes ago 2,395 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4695156
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT of over 200 co-living units has been refused by An Bord Pleanála. 

The application by Bartra Property, which would have seen 222 co-living units and 150 apartments built at the Cookstown Industrial Estate in Tallaght, was refused permission by An Bord Pleanála. 

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has been a supporter of co-living spaces as providing “another choice for people”. 

In May, he said co-living was designed for young, working professionals who are willing to make “certain sacrifices around space so they can live closer to work, at a more affordable rent”. 

The Bartra development would have been one of the first “co-living” buildings that became permissible under design standard guidelines for new apartments that were introduced in March 2018.

RTÉ reported that in refusing the application An Bord Pleanála said that the co-living spaces would “fail to provide an acceptable living environment” and pointed to a “notable shortfall in the provision of sufficient communal facilities”. 

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said that the department did not comment on individual cases, but noted that the “department is satisfied that the co-living guidelines are robust and will continue to monitor the sector”.

The idea of co-living was heavily criticised following Murphy’s supportive comments last month. Labour leader Brendan Howlin called Murphy “an apologist for those who wish to push down the quality of housing” and called the proposals “ludicrous”. 

The Bartra Property group has also applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission to build a five-floor building on Eblana Avenue in Dun Laoghaire.

If approved the plans would see the demolition of all existing buildings on the 2,629 square metre site and the construction of a 6,501 square metre building with 208 “single occupancy bedspaces”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie