A MAJOR SEARCH and rescue mission is underway close to Teelin Pier in Co Donegal.

It is understood that at least one person is in danger after diving in the area.

A diving event, the North-West Dive Rally, is taking place over the weekend, with competitors coming from across the country to dive at sites including Sliabh Liag and Malin Beg.

Several emergency teams are now in the area, and Teelin Pier has been closed to the public.

The overall mission is being co-ordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard Station.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed they are taking part in an incident but that no further information was available at this time.