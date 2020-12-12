National slowdown day: €30k worth of cocaine seized and speeds of up to 188km/h detected

GARDAÍ CHECKED THE speeds of more than 185,000 vehicles yesterday with one found to be travelling at 188km/h during national slowdown day.

National slowdown day was held by gardaí over a 24-hour period from 7am yesterday until 7am this morning.

Gardaí also seized cocaine worth €30,000 and arrested and charged a man after a traffic stop carried out as part of the operation yesterday in Wicklow.

Gardaí and GoSafe checked 186,125 vehicles during this time and found 892 vehicles travelling above the relevant speed limit.

These included one driver travelling at 188km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M7 in Naas, Co Kildare.

One person was also caught travelling at 161 km/h in a 100km/h zone in Roscommon and another driving 162 km/h in a 100km/h zone in Limerick.

Cocaine seized by gardaí yesterday. Source: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A drug seizure was made after gardaí stopped a car on the N11 in Wicklow yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The car was searched and a “substantial amount” of cocaine was discovered.

A number of houses were also searched in the Dún Laoghaire and Brittas Bay areas where a small quantity of cocaine and ecstasy were found.

The man was arrested and later charged. He is scheduled to appear before Bray District Court this morning.

Comments closed for legal reasons.