Two men arrested for kilogramme of cocaine worth over €75k

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €78,390 worth of drugs following a search operation in Waterford City yesterday.

At approximately 8:45pm yesterday evening, Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ferrybank, Waterford City as part of the drug-disrupting action Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, 1.1kg of cocaine, with a value of €76,650, was discovered.

A further €1,740 worth of cannabis was also found.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his teens were arrested as a result and are currently being detained Waterford Garda station.