Two men arrested for kilogramme of cocaine worth over €75k

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €78,390 worth of drugs following a search operation in Waterford City yesterday.
At approximately 8:45pm yesterday evening, Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ferrybank, Waterford City as part of the drug-disrupting action Operation Tara.
During the course of the search, 1.1kg of cocaine, with a value of €76,650, was discovered.
A further €1,740 worth of cannabis was also found.
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his teens were arrested as a result and are currently being detained Waterford Garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS