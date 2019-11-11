A 'significant' amount of pure cocaine is washing up on France's west coast

FRENCH PROSECUTORS SAID that they had opened an investigation after finding a “significant amount” of cocaine and other drugs on beaches all along the Atlantic coast since last month.

The cocaine is particularly pure and therefore dangerous, according to the prosecutor’s office in the western city of Rennes, urging people who come across the packages not to touch them.

“Suspect packages have been found on all beaches… from the Loire Atlantique department down to the Landes department” – more than 500 kilometres – the office said in a statement.

A “very significant number” of packages have been found, it said.

The Sud-Ouest newspaper reported that two people discovered two packages on the beach at Arcachon, southwest of Bordeaux, on Friday containing a total of three kilogrammes (6.6 pounds) of cocaine.

Prosecutor Philippe Astruc told France 3 that this “probably comes from South America”, and that it is “an extremely pure product that should not be consumed in this form because the risk of overdose”.

It said some of the packages were marked “Diamante” or “Brillante,” which were also reported to have washed up in Florida during hurricane Dorian in September.

This is cocaine that probably comes from South America, the place of production is an extremely pure product that should not be consumed in this form, because the risk of overdose is very important ”

A source close to the inquiry told AFP that tides started washing up the packages a month ago on beaches stretching from Nantes as far south as the resort town of Biarritz.