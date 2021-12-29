#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 29 December 2021
Advertisement

Cocaine worth €127 million hidden in shipments of bananas and cocoa beans seized in Rotterdam

Drug seizures have rocketed this year in Rotterdam harbour.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 4,425 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5642398
File photo - Rotterdam Harbour
Image: Shutterstock/vichie81
File photo - Rotterdam Harbour
File photo - Rotterdam Harbour
Image: Shutterstock/vichie81

DUTCH CUSTOMS HAVE seized more than 1.6 tonnes of cocaine, hidden in shipments of bananas, cocoa beans and cement in Rotterdam harbour, the public prosecutor’s office has said.

The smuggled drugs, with an estimated street value of €127 million were stashed in three containers that arrived in Europe’s largest port.

“The first container came from Ecuador and were loaded with bananas destined for a company in Barendrecht,” just outside Rotterdam, prosecutors said.

“The drugs in the second container were found in a load of cocoa beans, also from Ecuador but which had been shipped through Colombia and then came via Antwerp,” the statement said.

A third container, loaded with cement destined for Portugal, had five sports bags filled with drugs.

Drug seizures have rocketed this year in Rotterdam harbour – now seen as a major gateway into Europe for drugs, particularly cocaine.

Dutch customs authorities said yesterday they had confiscated a record 68 tonnes of cocaine in 2021, compared to 49 tonnes the previous year.

The EU’s policing agency has warned that the Netherlands and neighbouring Belgium are becoming major hubs for cocaine, especially for supplies coming from Colombia.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The North Sea coast has now “overtaken the Iberian peninsula as the primary point of entry for cocaine reaching Europe,” Europol said in a report, released in September.

After cannabis, cocaine is the second-most popular drug in Western and Central Europe, with an estimated 4.4 million users over the past year, the Europol report said.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie