A BUSINESSMAN ARRESTED by gardaí investigating the seizure of €10.6m worth of cocaine has appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court.

The 62-year-old man, Michael Murphy of Kilkenny/Waterford appeared in connection with the seizure of 152 kilograms of cocaine before Judge Kevin Staunton.

The accused appeared on two charges under Section 3 and Section 15 of the misuse of drugs act possession of drugs and also possession of drugs for sale and supply.

Det. Garda Stephen Lane said the accused, in reply to the charge of Section 3, said he was aware of drugs being contained in the vehicle.

Mr. Chris Hogan, Solicitor for the accused, made an application for bail.

Prosecuting Sergeant Stephen Ennis objected to the application.

Det. Garda Lane of Waterford Garda Division, outlined that An Garda Siochána seized cocaine valued at more than €10m following a surveillance on a sophisticated drugs distribution hub, resulting in the discovery of a secret compartment in a truck that was packed with drugs.

The truck, which was stopped by gardaí on the M9 in Co Kilkenny on Tuesday last, had been modified to create the hidden compartment in a tactic that has now been discovered several times during Garda operations in recent years.

The hidden compartment in the truck was of very high quality and necessitated the vehicle being brought to Dublin Port for X-ray with a special scanner. When the precise location and structure of the compartment was established, it facilitated the retrieval of the cocaine.

The compartment included a hydraulic system which was electronically controlled to open and close, ensuring it was hidden and secure.

Gardaí from the DOCS and Waterford Drug and Crime Units carried out the operation on Tuesday morning as well as seizing the truck, they searched two business premises and a residential address in Co. Waterford.

The operation was supported by Revenue Customs Service and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit.

He was also told of surveillance equipment that had been confiscated.

Mr. Hogan said that conditions of bail would be adhered to. The accused has handed in his passport and driving licence. He is a man with strong links to his locality, is a family man and has a business, the court heard.

Judge Staunton said the accused comes before the court an innocent man, a presumption of innocence and entitlement to bail, and the court has to have a good reason to refuse bail given the concerns of €10.6m drugs involved, the accused being a well-travelled man in Europe, the fact some admission has been made.

There is also concern about surveillance equipment being involved.

Given the concerns, Judge Staunton said he would refuse bail. He remanded the accused in custody to appear before Waterford District Court on Tuesday next.

The Judge also granted an application that the defendant’s address not be published.